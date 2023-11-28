Epps leads Georgetown against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Merrimack Warriors after…

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Merrimack Warriors after Jayden Epps scored 34 points in Georgetown’s 88-81 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hoyas are 4-1 in home games. Georgetown is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 1-3 on the road. Merrimack has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Georgetown averages 80.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 71.1 Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for Georgetown.

Devon Savage is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 11.6 points. Adam Clark is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.