Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Epps' 34 lead Georgetown…

Epps’ 34 lead Georgetown over Jackson State 88-81

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps’ 34 points led Georgetown over Jackson State 88-81 on Saturday.

Epps was 10 of 18 shooting, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Hoyas (4-2). Dontrez Styles added 22 points. Jay Heath finished with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Tigers (1-6) were led by Ken Evans, who recorded 20 points and four assists. Jackson State also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Zeke Cook. In addition, Jordan O’Neal had 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up