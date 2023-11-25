Epps’ 34 lead Georgetown over Jackson State 88-81

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps’ 34 points led Georgetown over Jackson State 88-81 on Saturday. Epps was 10 of 18…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps’ 34 points led Georgetown over Jackson State 88-81 on Saturday.

Epps was 10 of 18 shooting, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Hoyas (4-2). Dontrez Styles added 22 points. Jay Heath finished with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Tigers (1-6) were led by Ken Evans, who recorded 20 points and four assists. Jackson State also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Zeke Cook. In addition, Jordan O’Neal had 16 points and eight rebounds.

