Enaruna scores 19, Cleveland State defeats Canisius 71-61

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 10:16 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna’s 19 points helped Cleveland State defeat Canisius 71-61 on Wednesday night.

Enaruna also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (3-1). Tujautae Williams scored 14 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line. Drew Lowder shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Griffins (1-2) were led by Siem Uijtendaal, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Canisius also got 11 points from Tre Dinkins. In addition, Bryce Okpoh had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

