Enaruna leads Cleveland State against Canisius after 22-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7.5; over/under…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-1)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 82-78 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

Cleveland State went 21-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Vikings averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

Canisius went 3-12 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 25.5 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.