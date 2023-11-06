Emanuel’s 24 lead Fairleigh Dickinson past Buffalo 92-86

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jo’el Emanuel scored 24 points to help Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Buffalo 92-86 on Monday night in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jo’el Emanuel scored 24 points to help Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Buffalo 92-86 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

Emanuel had 11 rebounds for the Knights. Joe Munden Jr. scored 18 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 10 from the line. DeVante Jamison was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulls were led by Isaiah Adams, who posted 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jonnivius Smith added 19 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks for Buffalo. In addition, Shawn Fulcher had 14 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for Fairleigh Dickinson is a Wednesday matchup with Penn State-Brandywine at home. Buffalo hosts South Alabama on Saturday.

