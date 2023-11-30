Elon wins 127-56 over Warren Wilson

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Deandre Smart had 14 points in Elon’s 127-56 victory over Warren Wilson on Thursday night. Smart…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Deandre Smart had 14 points in Elon’s 127-56 victory over Warren Wilson on Thursday night.

Smart shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Phoenix (5-3). LA Pratt scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Nick Dorn shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Yoshi Kendrick led the Owls in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Marcus Andrews added seven points for Warren Wilson. Antonio Banuelos also had six points.

Elon visits Radford in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.