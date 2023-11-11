Elon visits North Dakota after Omot’s 24-point game

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1)
Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Elon Phoenix after B.J. Omot scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 110-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
North Dakota finished 13-20 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.
Elon finished 8-24 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
