Elon visits North Dakota after Omot’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:44 AM

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Elon Phoenix after B.J. Omot scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 110-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

North Dakota finished 13-20 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Elon finished 8-24 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

