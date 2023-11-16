Elon takes on IUPUI in Rock Hill, South Carolina

IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) vs. Elon Phoenix (1-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) vs. Elon Phoenix (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix square off against the IUPUI Jaguars in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Elon went 8-24 overall with a 2-11 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 30.2% from deep last season.

IUPUI went 5-27 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Jaguars averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.