Elon faces IUPUI in Rock Hill, South Carolina

IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) vs. Elon Phoenix (1-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1;…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) vs. Elon Phoenix (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix take on the IUPUI Jaguars in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Elon went 8-24 overall with a 2-11 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

IUPUI finished 5-27 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Jaguars averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

