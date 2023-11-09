Elon defeats East Tennessee State 79-76

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Max Mackinnon had 17 points in Elon’s 79-76 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday night.…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Max Mackinnon had 17 points in Elon’s 79-76 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Mackinnon also added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (1-1). LA Pratt was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Deandre Smart shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Buccaneers (1-1) were led in scoring by Quimari Peterson, who finished with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jaden Seymour added 21 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Ebby Asamoah had nine points and six rebounds.

Elon plays North Dakota on the road on Sunday. East Tennessee State visits Butler on Monday.

