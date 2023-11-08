Ellis leads No. 21 USC against CSU Bakersfield after 24-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at USC Trojans (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC faces…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at USC Trojans (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Boogie Ellis scored 24 points in USC’s 82-69 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

USC finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Trojans averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 7-15 in Big West play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Roadrunners gave up 64.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

