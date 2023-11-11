Elliott leads Utah Tech against Jacksonville State after 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after David Elliott IV scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Jacksonville State went 9-5 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

