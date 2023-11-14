Elliott leads UT Rio Grande Valley against TCU after 30-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -29; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros visit the TCU Horned Frogs after Elijah Elliott scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

TCU went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 5-11 in WAC play and 3-10 on the road last season. The Vaqueros averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 38.0 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

