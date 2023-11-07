Ellington’s 22 lead Murray State over Midway 91-58

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington’s 22 points helped Murray State defeat NAIA-member Midway 91-58 on Monday night in the…

Ellington had 12 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood added 12 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had five assists. Quincy Anderson had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the foul line.

Jalen Cincore led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tim Fuller added 11 points for Midway. Robbie Henry also put up seven points and six rebounds.

