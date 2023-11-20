Elizabeth Kitley scores 31, leads No. 9 Virginia Tech over UNC Greensboro 72-51

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 31 points to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 72-51 victory over…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 31 points to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 72-51 victory over UNC Greensboro on Monday.

Kitley connected on 13 of 22 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Hokies (3-1) to their second consecutive win.

Jayde Gamble scored a career-high 25 points to pace UNC Greensboro (3-2), which saw its three-game winning streak end. Gamble connected on 12 of 19 from the floor.

Georgia Amoore added nine points and eight assists for the Hokies, who shot 46.8% (29 of 62). Matilda Ekh scored nine as well.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 78, SOTH DAKOTA STATE 38

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as South Carolina shook off some poor shooting to rout South Dakota State.

The Gamecocks (4-0) played without their most reliable outside shooter in Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao, who has an ankle injury, and her absence showed.

Raven Johnson had a career-high 18 points, plus six assists and five steals. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso had her third double-double of the season and 19th of her career.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 19 points for the Jackrabbits (2-2), who were the preseason favorites to win the Summit League.

NO. 7 LSU 106, TEXAS SOUTHERN 47

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson tied their season highs with 17 points apiece and LSU defeated Texas Southern while star forward Angel Reese missed her second straight game.

Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 16 points for LSU (5-1), which has won five straight since its season-opening loss to then No. 20 Colorado, which has since moved up to third in the AP Top 25.

Freshman Mikayla Williams scored 14 points, reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth time in what was her sixth college game. Aalyah Del Rosario also added 14 points for LSU.

Daeja Holmes and Taniya Lawson each scored 11 points for Texas Southern, which was plagued by a season-high 35 turnovers that led to 48 LSU points.

NO. 8 USC 64, SETON HALL 54

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 15 points, Rayah Marshall had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and USC held off Seton Hall at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Kaitlyn Davis scored 13 points and McKenzie Forbes added 12 for USC (4-0).

Azana Baines scored 16 points and Gray added 14 for the Pirates (3-2).

The tournament resumes on Wednesday. USC will play Penn State, and Seton Hall will face East Carolina.

NO. 15 OHIO STATE 79, EAST CAROLINA 55

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Ohio State beat East Carolina in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Ohio State (3-1) will play Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Rebeka Mikulasikova added 12 points and Cotie McMahon and Rikki Harris each had 11 for Ohio State, which was coming off back-to-back dominating home wins last week.

Synia Johnson scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter for East Carolina (2-2). Amiya Joyner added 12 points and Danae McNeal, who was picked the AAC’s preseason player of the year, scored 10.

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI 60, MICHIGAN 49

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marija Avlijas scored 11 points, Madison Scott added 10 points and Mississippi beat Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

The Rebels (5-1) held an opponent to less than 50 points for the third time this season.

Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins each scored nine points for Mississippi. Scott was named the tournament MVP.

Laila Phelia led Michigan (4-1) with 21 points. She was 4 of 18 from the field but made 11 of 12 free throws. Jordan Hobbs had the second-most points for the Michigan starters with six. Cameron Williams had a team-high eight rebounds.

