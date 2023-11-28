Eastern Washington visits USC on 5-game road skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at USC Trojans (4-2) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington travels to…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at USC Trojans (4-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington travels to USC looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 at home. USC averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Cedric Coward averaging 6.4.

USC’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 6.5 more points per game (73.7) than USC allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 18.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for USC.

Coward is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Casey Jones is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

