Eastern Washington visits Stanford after Coward’s 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Stanford Cardinal (2-1)

Stanford, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Stanford Cardinal after Cedric Coward scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-73 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Stanford finished 9-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Cardinal averaged 5.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-7 on the road and 23-11 overall a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

___

