Eastern Washington plays USC on 5-game road skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at USC Trojans (4-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -17.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hits the road against USC looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Trojans are 2-1 on their home court. USC is fourth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Cedric Coward averaging 6.4.

USC’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 18.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for USC.

Coward is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Casey Jones is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

