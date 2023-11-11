Eastern Washington Eagles travel to the Cincinnati Bearcats

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats take on…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

Eastern Washington finished 10-7 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

