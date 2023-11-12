Live Radio
Eastern Washington Eagles set to play the Cincinnati Bearcats Sunday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 3:43 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -12.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall with a 16-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bearcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-7 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Eagles gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

