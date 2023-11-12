Eastern Washington Eagles set to play the Cincinnati Bearcats Sunday

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -12.5; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -12.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall with a 16-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bearcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-7 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Eagles gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

