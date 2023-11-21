Eastern Michigan faces Detroit Mercy after Acuff’s 31-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Detroit Mercy Titans after Tyson Acuff scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan’s 69-62 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Titans averaged 6.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 5-13 in MAC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 9.6 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.