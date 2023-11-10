Eastern Michigan Eagles welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles face the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Eastern Michigan finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Eastern Michigan Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 7.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

