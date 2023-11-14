Eastern Michigan Eagles to visit No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls Tuesday

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -26.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls host the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Florida Atlantic finished 17-0 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Owls averaged 14.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

Eastern Michigan went 8-23 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 31.6% from behind the arc last season.

