Eastern Kentucky hosts UT Martin following Cozart’s 33-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0)

Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -11; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Isaiah Cozart scored 33 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 133-75 victory over the Wilberforce Bulldogs.

Eastern Kentucky finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 23-14 overall. The Colonels averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free throw line and 25.8 from deep.

UT Martin went 4-11 on the road and 19-14 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

