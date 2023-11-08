Eastern Illinois wins 91-45 against Monmouth (Illinois)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 16 points as Eastern Illinois beat Monmouth (Illinois) 91-45 on Wednesday night. Jacobi…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 16 points as Eastern Illinois beat Monmouth (Illinois) 91-45 on Wednesday night.

Jacobi added nine rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). Dan Luers was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Sincere Malone finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Declan Flynn finished with 10 points for the Fighting Scots. David Williams added nine points. Brennen McNally had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

