Eastern Illinois visits No. 5 Kansas on 4-game road skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -39; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -39; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hits the road against No. 5 Kansas looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 on their home court. Kansas leads college basketball with 24.2 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.8.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 7.4.

Kansas’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.2 points, eight rebounds and 5.8 assists. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 65.8% and averaging 21.2 points for Kansas.

Jacobi is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 10.1 points for Eastern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.