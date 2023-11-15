Eastern Illinois to visit Illinois State Wednesday

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -11.5;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds face the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois State went 11-21 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 21.9 from deep.

Eastern Illinois finished 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

