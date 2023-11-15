Live Radio
Eastern Illinois to visit Illinois State Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds face the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois State went 11-21 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 21.9 from deep.

Eastern Illinois finished 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

