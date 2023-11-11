Eastern Illinois set for road matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -18.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -18.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Loyola Chicago finished 6-8 at home last season while going 10-21 overall. The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

