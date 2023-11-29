East Tennessee State visits Spillers and Appalachian State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tre’Von Spillers scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 78-58 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 in home games. Appalachian State scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. East Tennessee State leads the SoCon with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.5.

Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is shooting 64.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Mountaineers. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Appalachian State.

Ebby Asamoah averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Quimari Peterson is averaging 16 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.