East Tennessee State visits Cleveland State following Asamoah’s 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-2)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Ebby Asamoah scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-68 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Vikings are 3-0 on their home court. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Tristan Enaruna paces the Vikings with 6.6 rebounds.

East Tennessee State went 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 69.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

