East Tennessee State to visit Elon Thursday

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Elon Phoenix (0-1) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Elon…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Elon Phoenix (0-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Elon finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Phoenix averaged 6.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

East Tennessee State went 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.