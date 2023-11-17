East Tennessee State takes down Davidson 70-68

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-68 victory over Davidson on Friday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-68 victory over Davidson on Friday night.

Asamoah also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Buccaneers (2-2). Karon Boyd scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and added six rebounds. Quimari Peterson was 6 of 15 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Reed Bailey led the Wildcats (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. David Skogman added 15 points and two steals for Davidson. Bobby Durkin also recorded 13 points.

Up next for East Tennessee State is a Wednesday matchup with Cleveland State on the road, and Davidson hosts Boston University on Tuesday.

