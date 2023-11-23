East Tennessee State plays Alabama A&M in Cleveland, Ohio

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buccaneers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. East Tennessee State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama A&M finished 15-18 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 8.0 steals, 4.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

