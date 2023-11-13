East Tennessee State faces Butler after Peterson’s 31-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Butler Bulldogs after Quimari Peterson scored 31 points in East Tennessee State’s 79-76 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

Butler finished 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

East Tennessee State finished 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.