Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » East Carolina faces Campbell…

East Carolina faces Campbell after Johnson’s 29-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Brandon Johnson scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 91-61 win against the Ferrum Panthers.

East Carolina went 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Pirates averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Campbell went 16-18 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Fighting Camels averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up