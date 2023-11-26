Eaglestaff puts up 22, North Dakota downs Eastern Michigan 72-70

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 22 points in North Dakota’s 72-70 win over Eastern Michigan on Sunday at…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 22 points in North Dakota’s 72-70 win over Eastern Michigan on Sunday at the Central Arkansas Classic.

Eaglestaff was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-1). B.J. Omot scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles (4-3) were led by Tyson Acuff, who posted 31 points. Arne Osojnik added 12 points and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Legend Geeter also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

