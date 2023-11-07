Dusell has 19, Fresno State downs Fresno Pacific 77-66

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Xavier Dusell had 19 points in Fresno State’s 77-66 season-opening win against Fresno Pacific on Monday…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Xavier Dusell had 19 points in Fresno State’s 77-66 season-opening win against Fresno Pacific on Monday night.

Dusell also added four steals for the Bulldogs. Eduardo Andre scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Weaver finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Peralta led the way for the Sunbirds with 19 points. Kyle Monk added 19 points for Fresno Pacific. In addition, Ryan Abbott had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Fresno State takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.