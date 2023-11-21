Duquesne visits Williams and Nebraska

Duquesne Dukes (4-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (4-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 84-63 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-0 at home. Nebraska is the Big Ten leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Allick averaging 3.0.

The Dukes play their first true road game after going 4-1 to start the season. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 with 15.0 assists per game led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 4.2.

Nebraska makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Duquesne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Nebraska.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 20.2 points for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 17.8 points for Duquesne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.