Duquesne tips off season at home against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes host the Cleveland State Vikings in the season opener.

Duquesne finished 20-13 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 15.2 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

Cleveland State went 16-7 in Horizon League play and 7-9 on the road last season. The Vikings averaged 6.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

