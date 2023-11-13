Duquesne hosts Stony Brook after Grant’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -14.5; over/under is…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 90-72 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Duquesne went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Dukes averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook finished 3-13 on the road and 11-22 overall a season ago. The Seawolves averaged 8.9 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and 7.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

