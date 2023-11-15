Duquesne hosts Princeton following Pierce’s 26-point outing

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Duquesne Dukes (3-0)
Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Duquesne Dukes after Caden Pierce scored 26 points in Princeton’s 74-67 victory over the Hofstra Pride.
Duquesne finished 20-13 overall last season while going 16-4 at home. The Dukes averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.
Princeton went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 25.5 from 3-point range.
