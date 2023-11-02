Duquesne hosts Cleveland State to start season

Cleveland State Vikings at Duquesne Dukes
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes host the Cleveland State Vikings for the season opener.
Duquesne went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Dukes shot 43.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.
Cleveland State went 21-14 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Vikings gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.