Duquesne Dukes tip off season at home against the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings at Duquesne Dukes Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -10; over/under is 142 BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -10; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes host the Cleveland State Vikings in the season opener.

Duquesne went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Dukes shot 43.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland State went 21-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Vikings averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 15.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

