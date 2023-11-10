Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Duquesne Dukes and the Charleston (SC) Cougars square off

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) vs. Duquesne Dukes (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes will play the Charleston (SC) Cougars at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Duquesne went 20-13 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

