Duquesne Dukes and the Charleston (SC) Cougars square off

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) vs. Duquesne Dukes (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes will play the Charleston (SC) Cougars at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Duquesne went 20-13 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.