Duquesne and Rider square off for non-conference showdown

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes take on the Rider Broncs in out-of-conference play.

Duquesne went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Dukes averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Rider went 16-14 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Broncs gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

