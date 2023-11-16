Duquesne and Rider square off for non-conference matchup

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Rider square off in…

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Rider square off in non-conference action.

Duquesne finished 20-13 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 27.6 from deep.

Rider went 7-6 on the road and 16-14 overall a season ago. The Broncs averaged 11.4 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

