Dubar scores 30, Hofstra downs Buffalo 102-68 at Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 30 points and Hofstra rolled over Buffalo 102-68 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Dubar added five assists for the Pride (2-2). Tyler Thomas scored 21 points and added five assists. Kijan Robinson shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Sy Chatman led the Bulls (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jonnivius Smith added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Buffalo. Anquan Boldin Jr. also recorded 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

