Drexel takes on Fairfield following House’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

Fairfield Stags (1-2) at Drexel Dragons (1-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Fairfield Stags after Luke House scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

Drexel went 17-15 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Dragons averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Fairfield went 9-12 in MAAC games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Stags shot 41.0% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

