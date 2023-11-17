Drexel takes on Fairfield following House’s 20-point performance

Fairfield Stags (1-2) at Drexel Dragons (1-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9; over/under is 141.5…

Fairfield Stags (1-2) at Drexel Dragons (1-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Fairfield Stags after Luke House scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

Drexel went 17-15 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Dragons averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Fairfield went 9-12 in MAAC games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Stags shot 41.0% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

