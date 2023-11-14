Drexel hosts Temple in cross-conference matchup

Temple Owls (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -5; over/under is 137…

Temple Owls (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons take on the Temple Owls in out-of-conference action.

Drexel finished 17-15 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dragons averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Temple went 6-6 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road a season ago. The Owls shot 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

