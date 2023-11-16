Drexel hosts Fairfield after House’s 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (1-2) at Drexel Dragons (1-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Fairfield Stags…

Fairfield Stags (1-2) at Drexel Dragons (1-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Fairfield Stags after Luke House scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

Drexel finished 17-15 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dragons averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 10.0 bench points last season.

Fairfield went 13-18 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Stags averaged 64.9 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.1 from deep.

